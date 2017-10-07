'I was delighted to be able to share the moment with him' 07 October 2017





Micheal Donoghue has spoken about sharing Galway's All-Ireland hurling success with his father Miko, who was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years ago.

INPHO photographer Morgan Treacy captured the poignant moment when the Galway manager embraced his father while handing him the Liam MacCarthy Cup during the team's homecoming in Ballinasloe last month.

"Like any father, he's one of my greatest influences. He was very involved with us growing up in sport. He was an avid GAA supporter and was heavily involved at club and county level," Donoghue told Today FM's John Duggan.

"He probably couldn't comprehend it in the way we would have liked. But in the picture, when he got the cup, it definitely resonated with him and that's why he was so emotional.

"I was delighted that I was able to share the moment with him and the rest of the family."