Clifford may have to bide his time 07 October 2017





Kerry's David Clifford.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Kerry's David Clifford.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy says there's no guarantee that David Clifford will go straight into the county's senior team next year.

The teenage sensation has handed the Kingdom a huge boost by committing his immediate future to them, despite courting significant attention from Aussie Rules clubs. However, he may have to bide his time in Kerry's U20 squad before moving up to the senior ranks.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and over the moon that David has confirmed he’ll be with us in 2018,” Murphy told Radio Kerry.

“I think everyone in Kerry and in the GAA, generally, will be delighted with the news. It is a great boost for us.

“He would have met with our manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice in the last week-and-a-half. There is no expectation on David’s part that he’ll be automatically into the senior team. He has just committed to Kerry. How that will unfold, in terms of the U20s and the seniors, will pan out next year. The fact he has committed to Kerry is the important thing here.”