New kick-out rule 'a load of crap', says Hearty 07 October 2017





Crossmaglen's Paul Hearty celebrates.

©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan. Crossmaglen's Paul Hearty celebrates.©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

Retiring Crossmaglen goalkeeper Paul Hearty isn't a fan of the new kick-out rule in Gaelic football.

Delegates voted overwhelmingly in favour of all kick-outs going past the 20-metre line from next year at last Saturday's Special Congress in Croke Park.

"I think it’s a load of crap," Hearty says in an interview with today's Irish News.

"The best thing to do is look for a mark now. It’ll cause a bit of friction, but I suppose they want to get the kick-outs out into the middle of the field.

"The days of the 1970s and 80s won’t come back unless they make a rule that you have to hit it outside the ‘45’."

The 39-year-old announced his retirement earlier this week after a glittering 23-year playing career which yielded 19 Armagh SFC titles, 11 Ulster club SFC titles and five All-Ireland club titles with his beloved Crossmaglen as well as one All-Ireland, five Ulster titles and two Allianz Leagues with Armagh.

Asked if it was a tough decision to retire, he replied: "I never wanted to play when I was 40 and I knew I was going to call it a day at the end of this year come what may. I would have liked to go on for another couple of months but it wasn’t to be."