Busy Sunday of county final action

07 October 2017

Tipperary teammates Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher will be on opposite sides when Thurles Sarsfields meet Borris-Ileigh in the county SHC final.
There are seven county finals – four in football and three in hurling – taking place tomorrow.

The biggest crowd of the day is expected in Thurles for the Tipperary SHC final between four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields and Brendan Maher’s Borris-Ileigh, who are appearing in their first Dan Breen Cup decider in 29 years.TG4 will carry live coverage of the game. The other hurling finals down for decision are in Kerry and Roscommon while the two Ulster club SHC semi-finals are also taking place.

Elsewhere, it’s county football final day in Carlow, Cavan, Leitrim and Longford.

Tomorrow’s county final schedule is:

Football

Carlow SFC final
Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm
Cavan SFC final
Castlerahan v Cavan Gaels, Kingspan Breffni, 3.30pm
Leitrim SFC final
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3.30pm
Longford SFC final
Abbeylara v Mullinalaghta, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 4pm

Hurling

Kerry SHC final
Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm
Roscommon SHC final
Four Roads v Padraig Pearses, Athleague, 3pm
Tipperary SHC final
Borris-Ileigh v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Ulster club SHC semi-finals
Slaughtneil (Derry) v Dunloy (Antrim), Owenbeg, 2.30pm
Ballygalget (Down) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Corrigan Park, 2.30pm




