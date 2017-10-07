Busy Sunday of county final action 07 October 2017





Tipperary teammates Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher will be on opposite sides when Thurles Sarsfields meet Borris-Ileigh in the county SHC final.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary teammates Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher will be on opposite sides when Thurles Sarsfields meet Borris-Ileigh in the county SHC final.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

There are seven county finals – four in football and three in hurling – taking place tomorrow.

The biggest crowd of the day is expected in Thurles for the Tipperary SHC final between four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields and Brendan Maher’s Borris-Ileigh, who are appearing in their first Dan Breen Cup decider in 29 years.TG4 will carry live coverage of the game. The other hurling finals down for decision are in Kerry and Roscommon while the two Ulster club SHC semi-finals are also taking place.

Elsewhere, it’s county football final day in Carlow, Cavan, Leitrim and Longford.

Tomorrow’s county final schedule is:

Football

Carlow SFC final

Eire Og v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm

Cavan SFC final

Castlerahan v Cavan Gaels, Kingspan Breffni, 3.30pm

Leitrim SFC final

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3.30pm

Longford SFC final

Abbeylara v Mullinalaghta, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 4pm

Hurling

Kerry SHC final

Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Roscommon SHC final

Four Roads v Padraig Pearses, Athleague, 3pm

Tipperary SHC final

Borris-Ileigh v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Ulster club SHC semi-finals

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Dunloy (Antrim), Owenbeg, 2.30pm

Ballygalget (Down) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Corrigan Park, 2.30pm