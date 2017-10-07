Xmas medal presentation for All-Ireland hurling champions 07 October 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Galway hurlers will receive their All-Ireland medals on Friday, December 22 at a venue to be confirmed.

The Tribesmen will holiday in New York and Mexico after Christmas as a reward for their achievements in winning both the Allianz League and All-Ireland this year. Before then, they will take part in next month’s Super 11s hurling series in Boston along with Clare, Dublin and Tipperary.