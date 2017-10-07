Slaughtneil test has brought Dunloy back down to earth 07 October 2017





Gregory O'Kane.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Gregory O'Kane.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Gregory O’Kane says the prospect of taking on Ulster champions Slaughtneil has brought Dunloy back down to the earth following their first Antrim SHC title since 2008 last month.

Dunloy face their Derry counterparts for a place in the Ulster club SHC final in Owenbeg tomorrow and their manager told the Irish News: “Everybody, the whole club, the whole community, seems to have got something out of this one.

“But we’re under no illusions. The very fact it’s Slaughtneil, the Ulster champions – if you don’t refocus and get your feet back on the ground for a team like Slaughtneil, you’re not going to get it for anybody.

“The fact it is Slaughtneil probably meant that, after a couple of days, you’re starting to say ‘look, there’s a huge challenge coming down the road’. If we don’t perform to the levels we need to get to, you just won’t count against a team like Slaughtneil.”