Another Clare All-Ireland winner calls it a day 06 October 2017





Colin Ryan of Clare ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Colin Ryan of Clare ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Clare's Colin Ryan has announced his inter-county retirement at the age of 29.

His retirement comes in the same week as fellow 2013 Liam MacCarthy Cup winner Brendan Bugler also called it a day. Ryan took an indefinite break from the Clare panel this year, citing a loss of appetite for inter-county hurling after a decade playing at the highest level. A former Portsmouth triallist, he resumed his soccer career with his local club Newmarket Celtic and won an Oscar Traynor Cup medal with the Clare junior team in May.

It was hoped that the Newmarket-on-Fergus sharpshooter would return to the Banner hurling fold in 2018, but he confirmed today via Twitter that wouldn't be happening.

Colin Ryan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup on the steps of the Hogan Stand in 2013. ©INPHO/James Crombie.

The highlight of his inter-county career came in 2013 when he helped Clare to a surprise All-Ireland win. He finished the championship as top scorer with 0-70 to his credit, including 0-7 in the All-Ireland final replay victory over Cork.

Ryan is also the holder of Allianz League and All-Ireland U21 medals.