Byrne turns attention to Leinster club 06 October 2017





Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne and Cillian Kiely celebrate.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne and Cillian Kiely celebrate.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Kilcormac/Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne has already turned his attention to the Leinster club SHC.

Having guided his native club to a fourth county title with victory over St Rynagh's last Sunday, Byrne's thoughts soon turned to the provincial campaign.

They now must prepare for a clash away to Westmeath champions Castletown-Geoghegan and having climbed the summit of the Leinster club in 2012, they are ready to push on this year.

“I am very proud. It is my club,” Byrne told the Midland Tribune. “I was proud of them when they were winning championships and I was sitting in the stand.

“In saying that we have another competition now to get ready for. We have experienced guys that were in this position before. To be honest, the aim was to get back this title first and we have done that.”