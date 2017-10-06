Stand off between Tyrone and Donnelly 06 October 2017





Tyrone's highly rated strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly may be about to call time on his role with the county.

The Ulster Herald reports that Donnelly is in a dispute with the Tyrone county board over a new contract after his previous one expired on September 30th.

It is understood that an independent human resource company has been drafted in to review the issue and there are growing concerns that Donnelly could walk away from the position.

Donnelly is highly regarded in his field of expertise and Tyrone's loss would be someone else's gain. This is not the first time that the S&C coach had a dispute with the county board.

In 2016, Donnelly was scuppered by the board in his attempts to set up a way forward to bring players through from the academy to the senior squad.

On that occasion, Donnelly was persuaded back into the fold, but it remains to be seen if the latest issues can be resolved.