Bonner turns to Tyrone coach 06 October 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Rory Gallagher by appointing a Tyrone native as coach.

The Donegal Democrat reports that John McElholm will be put forward for ratification as the new Donegal head coach at Monday night's county board meeting.

Bonner has been busy assembling his backroom team in the last fortnight and already signed up for the year are Paul McGonigle, Anthony McGrath and former Donegal All-Ireland winner Karl Lacey.

McElholm replaces fellow Tyrone native Richard Thornton who worked with Gallagher during his term in charge and the Loughmacroy native comes with an impressive CV.

In the past, he has managed Omagh St Enda's and trained Killyclogher to a Tyrone SFC title, while he also guided St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt to MacRory Cup success last year.

Other names being widely touted to join Bonner's backroom team include Gary Walsh, Gary Boyle and Oisin Cannon, all of who have worked with the manager at minor and under-21 level.