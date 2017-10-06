Mulcahy calls for ladies final in Páirc 06 October 2017





Valerie Mulcahy, Cork ©INPHO Valerie Mulcahy, Cork ©INPHO

Valerie Mulcahy is hoping next year's Cork ladies football final will be played in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following the record attendance of over 46,000 for the recent All-Ireland ladies football finals at Croke Park, Mulcahy believes it's high time the redeveloped Cork GAA headquarters was opened up to ladies football.

"I would love to see next year’s county final held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh," the Cork ladies football legend wrote in her Irish Examiner column.

"If there is doubt about the level of support justifying opening the stadium, why not put it ahead of the men’s county final? Are we not all the same community looking to enjoy the best of Cork club football?

"It’s worth dreaming."