Martin cut short holiday to win Westmeath hurling medal 06 October 2017





Westmeath football star Kieran Martin returned home early from a family holiday in Lanzarote to line out for Fr Dalton's in last Saturday's county intermediate hurling final.

And it all proved worthwhile when the Ballymore-based club defeated Ringtown by 1-11 to 1-7 at TEG Cusack Park to lift the Adrian Murray Cup at the fourth time of asking to secure their place in the senior ranks for the first time. The Fr Dalton's goal was scored by Martin's former Westmeath football team-mate John Gilligan.

A former county dual player, Martin has put football first in recent years, but revived his hurling career last month after helping his football club Maryland secure their senior status with a playoff victory over Caulry.