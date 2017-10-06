McGinley could be Harte's new right-hand man
06 October 2017
Former Tyrone player Enda McGinley (right) on commentary.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
There is speculation that Enda McGinley is poised to become Mickey Harte's new right-hand man in Tyrone.
The Irish Daily Star reports that the three-time All-Ireland winner could replace his former Tyrone team-mate Gavin Devlin as assistant manager as part of a shake-up in the wake of the Red Hands' disastrous All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin.
McGinley won All-Ireland minor, U21 and senior medals as well as a Tyrone SFC medal under Harte during a glittering playing career and could be about to link up with his Errigal Ciaran club-mate once again. The 36-year physio retired from inter-county football in 2011 and writes a weekly column for the Irish News.