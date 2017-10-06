Larkin concerned over club 06 October 2017





Galway hurling chairman Michael Larkin.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway hurling chairman Michael Larkin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway hurling chairman Michael Larkin has welcomed the new hurling structure agreed up for 2018, but he stressed that club players needed to be looked after also.

Larkin feels that more needs to be done to ensure that there is a clear window for club games, adding that the scrapping of the early season competitions like the Walsh Cup and Munster SHL along with a more condensed NHL would be a step in the right direction.

“We have to think of the club player and, to be honest, I would hope that there will be movement – be it in relation to the Walsh Cup or be it the league – to create opportunities for our club players to play their club games, I think that is very important,” Larkin told the Connacht Tribune.

“If we don't, all we are doing again is curtailing the club player and I think we have to gear that in mind when we are looking at the calendar next year.

“Now, I welcome the All-Ireland final coming back to August 19th, because it gives you an extra three weeks there to play club championship hurling.

“I would certainly also like to see a window in April where some form of club hurling can take place. Now, with the demands managers are putting on county players, it is not easy.”