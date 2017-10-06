Rock plays down GPS incident 06 October 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock lifts the Sam Maguire Cup.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Dean Rock lifts the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dean Rock says he was "completely oblivious to everything else around me", including Lee Keegan's attempts to put him off by tossing a GPS unit in his direction, as he was about to score the winning free in last month's All-Ireland football final.

The Dublin match-winner claims he thought the unit was a "piece of muck" as he stepped up to take the vital kick.

"It was only after the game when it blew up on social media and it became a thing," Rock said at an AIG event yesterday.

"I genuinely thought it was a piece of muck or something that was thrown, and that was okay. I was just completely focused on the ball and a certain point on the ball and I was completely oblivious to everything else around me.

"The item didn't hit me or anything so it wasn't an issue at the time. I just struck the ball over the bar and then straight on to the kick-out to try and shut it down.

“You’d always notice lads distracting you, putting you off or calling you different things. That’s just part and parcel of it especially in Gaelic football. You hear from spectators, you hear from players on the pitch. That’s just the norm.”

Rock, who works with people with intellectual disabilities in Stewart's Care in Palmerstown, describes himself as a "calm individual".

“I'm a very calm individual and that comes across in the way I approach my day-to-day life and my job, my professional work with people with intellectual disabilities," he said.

"There is a lot of transferable stuff there, people would always talk about me being calm, cool and collected. not just from a free-taking point of view."