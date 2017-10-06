Huge crowd attends 'Gooch' book launch ahead of Late Late appearance 06 October 2017





Former Kerry star Colm Cooper and inset his autobiography 'Gooch'. Former Kerry star Colm Cooper and inset his autobiography 'Gooch'.

An estimated 800 people attended the launch of Colm Cooper's autobiography Gooch in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney last night.

Pat O'Shea, who has managed Cooper to All-Ireland successes at both club and inter-county level, and helped to launch the book, described him as "the greatest footballer in the history of the GAA". Published by Transworld, the autobiography is available from all good bookshops.

The Kerry great will appear on The Late Late Show tonight to publicise the book before returning to Killarney to line out for Dr Crokes against West Kerry in tomorrow's Kerry SFC semi-final.

Here's a video from the book launch at the Gleneagle Hotel last night...

Youtube credit: Jill St John Harrington