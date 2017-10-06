Finnegan makes light of Dublin ladies holiday controversy 06 October 2017





Dublin's Sinead Finnegan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Sinead Finnegan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Sinead Finnegan doesn't have a problem with the fact that the Dublin ladies football team have to fundraise for a team holiday.

Many viewers of the The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTE1 last Saturday night were surprised to hear Finnegan's team-mate Fiona Hudson explain that the newly-crowned All-Ireland champions would have to raise funds themselves for a team getaway. This is in contrast to the men's team who receive a grant from Croke Park to offset the cost of such a trip.

“In terms of holiday and fundraising, I’m pretty sure the guys have to fund-raise for their holidays as well,” Finnegan said at an AIG Insurance event yesterday.

“Obviously we wouldn’t have as much access to funds as they would, but I’m pretty sure with the guys we have behind us that they’ll do a sterling job in trying to generate a few funds for a holiday. Whether that be to Barbados or whether that be to Dingle, we don’t care.

“We’ll be happy to go down the country and have a holiday. If we do get a holiday, that would be great, but that’s not really the sole focus.”