Clifford rules out AFL move - report 06 October 2017





David Clifford of Kerry and Derry's Conor McCluskey David Clifford of Kerry and Derry's Conor McCluskey

Kerry fans are waking up to some great news this morning with reports suggesting that David Clifford has turned down the opportunity to play in the AFL.

Instead, the minor sensation will try to break into the Kerry senior team in 2018, according to the Irish Examiner. It's believed Clifford has been on the radar of several Aussie Rules clubs after another brilliant season for the Kingdom minors which culminated in him scoring 4-4 in last month's All-Ireland final victory over Derry.

The Fossa youngster, who turns 19 in January, is said to have held talks with Kerry senior manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice, while newly-appointed U20 boss Jack O'Connor and county board chairman Tim Murphy have also played key roles in persuading him to stick with Gaelic football for the time being.