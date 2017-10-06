Higgins takes IT Carlow reins 06 October 2017





Former Laois star Joe Higgins while in charge of his county's senior ladies team in 2010.

Former Laois star Joe Higgins will manage IT Carlow in next year's Sigerson Cup.

The St. Joseph's clubman will be hoping to build on this year's progress when IT Carlow reached the quarter-final stage.

Higgins enjoyed a successful playing career with the O'Moore County during which he won a Leinster SFC medal in 2003 and an All Star at corner back in the same year. He also represented Ireland in the International Rules series.

He announced his inter-county retirement in 2009 following his appointment as Laois ladies football manager.