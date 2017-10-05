First ever county final awaits former soccer star 'Keano' 05 October 2017





Alan Keane while training with Dundalk in 2016.

Former League of Ireland soccer star Alan Keane is preparing to play in his first ever county final this weekend.

The 33-year-old, who enjoyed successful spells at Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Dundalk, winning two League of Ireland titles, as well as three FAI Cups in a stellar professional career, will line out for St John's in the Sligo IFC final against St Farnan's on Sunday.

He only took up gaelic football with the Carraroe based club in 2015 in order to keep himself fit following his departure from Sligo Rovers and the move to the GAA stood the Galway native in good stead as a year later he signed for Dundalk.

Regarded as one of the finest defenders to play in the League of Ireland, Keane has become St John's ace marksman since his second retirement from the professional game earlier this year.

Along with All-Star defender and Sligo stalwart Charlie Harrison, 'Keano' was instrumental in St John's recent semi-final win over Shamrock Gaels, scoring 0-5 in a 0-11 to 0-8 victory at Markievicz Park.