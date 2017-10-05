McEniff backs Lacey as 'excellent choice' 05 October 2017





Donegal's Karl Lacey celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after his side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park in 2012.

Brian McEniff believes that Karl Lacey’s appointment to the Donegal senior football backroom team would be a massive step in the right direction for new manager Declan Bonner.

Reports today have suggested that the 2012 Footballer of the Year is set to take up a coaching role under Bonner and former All-Ireland winning boss McEniff says the Four Masters club man would be “an excellent choice”.

“Karl Lacey is an excellent choice by Declan Bonner for his backroom staff,” he told The42.ie.

“I brought Karl into the Donegal set-up just out of the minors. Even from an early stage, you could see the capacity that he had to understand the game, read the game and contribute.

“He’s just a hell of a good reader of the game and a good guy as well. He’s an excellent choice for Declan, they’ll do very well together.

“They would know each other very well from their involvement in Donegal for a lot of years. They’re a good combination, there’s no doubt about that. I’m looking forward to seeing the new backroom staff.”