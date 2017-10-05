Limerick SHC final to be televised live 05 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Na Piarsaigh's Alan Dempsey and Mike Casey celebrate.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Sunday week’s Limerick senior hurling championship final between Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock will be televised live by TG4.

The Treaty County final is a repeat of the 2014 decider, which Kilmallock won, with the intermediate hurling final between Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher (throw-in 2pm) acting as the curtain raiser at the Gaelic Grounds.

Na Piarsaigh were All-Ireland club SHC winners in 2015, while Kilmallock reached the decider at Croke Park the previous year, losing out to Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks on St Patrick’s Day.

Throw-in for the final on Sunday week, October 15th is scheduled for 4pm.