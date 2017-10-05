Lacey set to join Donegal backroom team 05 October 2017





Former All-Ireland winning defender Karl Lacey is set to join Donegal’s managerial backroom team in the coming days.

DonegalSportsHub.com reports that the Tir Chonaill County’s most decorated footballer will take up a coaching role under new manager Declan Bonner, who succeeded Rory Gallagher last month.

Lacey announced his retirement from inter-county football at the end of August and it is understood that his name will be put forward by Bonner for ratification at this Monday night’s county committee meeting in Ballybofey.

The Four Masters clubman won the 'Footballer of the Year' award after Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland success and also earned three Ulster SFC titles and a National League crown in a playing career which spanned 14 seasons.

Ballyshannon native Anthony McGrath and assistant manager Paul McGonigle have already been added to the new managerial set-up.