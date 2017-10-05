Fenway Super 11s gets a third game 05 October 2017





A view of the Fenway Classic.

©INPHO/Emily Harney. A view of the Fenway Classic.©INPHO/Emily Harney.

A third game has been added to next month’s Super 11s hurling series at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.

It was announced in June that Clare, Dublin, Galway and Tipperary would play a double header at the Boston Red Sox baseball stadium on November 19th, with confirmation yesterday that a final has now been added to the schedule.

The semi-finals see Galway taking on Dublin, with Clare facing Munster rivals Tipperary, and the respective winners advancing through to the decider for a trophy which is currently being commissioned by the GAA and GPA.

All three games are set to be aired live by TG4 and tickets can be purchased at www.redsox.com/hurling.