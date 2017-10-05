Fenway Super 11s gets a third game
05 October 2017
A view of the Fenway Classic.
©INPHO/Emily Harney.
A third game has been added to next month’s Super 11s hurling series at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.
It was announced in June that Clare, Dublin, Galway and Tipperary would play a double header at the Boston Red Sox baseball stadium on November 19th, with confirmation yesterday that a final has now been added to the schedule.
The semi-finals see Galway taking on Dublin, with Clare facing Munster rivals Tipperary, and the respective winners advancing through to the decider for a trophy which is currently being commissioned by the GAA and GPA.
All three games are set to be aired live by TG4 and tickets can be purchased at www.redsox.com/hurling.