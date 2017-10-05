Forker anticipates 'different challenge' from Harps 05 October 2017





Maghery's Aidan Forker and Sean Connell of Cullyhanna.

Maghery star Aidan Forker says they face a different kind of challenge to that of Crossmaglen when they take on Armagh Harps in Sunday week’s county senior final.

The Orchard County champions ousted Cross at the semi-final stage at the weekend, marking their second win in this year’s competition over the ex-All-Ireland champions, and the versatile Forker believes that they’ll need to continue to “raise the bar” if they are to retain their crown.

"It will be a different challenge against Harps because last year we watched the semi-final thinking we were going to be meeting Crossmaglen but when they were put out by St Patrick's we had to re-jig our mind-set," Forker told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We knew if we put on a good performance in the final we would not be far away and that's how it turned out.

"For a wee club like ours to be hoping to get into the company of teams that are consistently successful is just massive. Maybe we do not get the credit we deserve but we will continue to raise the bar for ourselves."