Watch: Priest joins in Cavan club's celebrations 05 October 2017





Shercock captain Brian Sankey raises the Cavan IFC Cup at Kingspan Breffni Shercock captain Brian Sankey raises the Cavan IFC Cup at Kingspan Breffni

A priest was the life and soul of the party as Shercock celebrated their first Cavan intermediate football championship title in 33 years at the weekend.

The Monaghan border club upset favourites Ballyhaise in Sunday’s final with a 2-11 to 1-9 victory at Kingspan Breffni and the celebrations stretched into the following day when it seems the whole parish was still celebrating in style.

Local priest Father Addison even joined in the celebrations and can be seen in the below video rocking it out, hoisted on some of the players' shoulders with the Tommy Gilroy Cup proudly raised high.

Have a look: