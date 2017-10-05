Kearns: new championship format could cause 'chaos' 05 October 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has warned that “there could be a lot of chaos” when the newly restructured hurling and football championships come into play.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the Kerry native said that it wasn’t feasible for counties to run off their club fixtures in April.

“They’re talking about the provincial championship starting the first week of May,” he said. “Are they seriously saying we’re going to release players to the clubs for the whole of April, and then play the first round of the championship in May?

“That doesn’t work. The month before the championship is a crucial month and I really don’t know how it’s going to work. Is every county going to release their players back to clubs for the whole of April, and then start from scratch again in May?

“I don’t think this has been thought out very well and there could be a lot of chaos in relation to this.”