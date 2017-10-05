Gavin criticism 'unfair' - Cooper 05 October 2017





Dublin defender Jonny Cooper has described the “negative opinions” about his manager Jim Gavin as “very unfair”.

Gavin was criticised in certain quarters for not showing any emotion after the Dubs’ third All-Ireland success in-a-row last month but Cooper feels the Dubs supremo deserves huge credit for what he's achieved with the team.

"There’s been a lot going on since the final, people’s opinions and everything else,” the Na Fianna man told 2FM’s Game On programme.

"I just know him for the serious amount of selflessness and dedication that he puts towards it as the other coaches do too. He’s incredibly hard working and humble and what people don’t see is what happens behind the scenes.

"People see him as very stony faced and he gives nothing away, and people have been calling him all sorts of names and throwing stuff towards him. Probably being very unfair, if you don’t know the guy, to have such negative opinions on him."

He added: "What bothers Jim is 2018 and I’m sure he moved on quite quickly after the final, he’s moved on to 2018.

"I suppose that is all attached to what people thought of him after the 2017 All-Ireland final and knowing Jim that’s all in the past. He probably didn’t hear some of the stuff as he wouldn’t engage with it."