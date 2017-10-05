Dubs postpone hurling manager's appointment 05 October 2017





Pat Gilroy and Mattie Kenny. Pat Gilroy and Mattie Kenny.

Dublin county board has pulled the plug on announcing a new senior hurling manager, but expect to have a new man in place this weekend.

A special meeting had been called for last night, where it was believed that either Pat Gilroy or All-Ireland winning club boss Mattie Kenny would be appointed as the county’s new hurling supremo to succeed Ger Cunningham.

However, club delegates at Parnell Park were informed that the appointment process had been delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

County board chairman Sean Shanley told the floor that they intended to have a new manager in place before this weekend’s senior hurling championship quarter-finals took place.