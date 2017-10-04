Jones targets Ulster assault 04 October 2017





Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones feels that they now have the experience to make their mark on the Ulster club SFC.

The Fermanagh champions have completed a three-in-a-row in their own county and with two Ulster campaigns in the last two years behind them, Jones feels now is the time to push on.

Facing Derrygonnelly in the opening round of the Ulster club are the Armagh champions which will be either Maghery or Armagh Harps and that is Jones' focus now.

“Maghery had a good win over Crossmaglen and Armagh Harps had a good win over Ballymacnab. We actually played Ballymacnab in a challenge game last year and they were a good outfit so I'm sure both teams will be tough opposition no matter who wins it. We'd obviously like to get down and see that Armagh final.

“But it's a great opportunity for us. It's in Brewster Park and it hasn't been here for a while. This last two years we've come up against Slaughtneil and both games were away so it's nice for supporters to get a day out in Enniskillen.”