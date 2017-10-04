McStay handed extra year 04 October 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay could be with the county until 2020 after he was handed a one-year extension to his current contract.

McStay guided the Rossies to their first Connacht SFC title win in nine years earlier this year and the Roscommon Herald has reported that he sought an extension to his current term, which was granted by the county board at their most recent meeting.

County board chairman Seamus Sweeney paid tribute to McStay and his management team and wished them all the best for 2018 at the meeting.