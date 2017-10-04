Savage hopes Clifford 'stays around' 04 October 2017





Kerry's Jack Savage.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Jack Savage.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry's Jack Savage would jump at the chance to live the life of a professional sportsman.

That said, the Kerins O'Rahillys clubman hopes that the county's minor sensation David Clifford will turn his back on any AFL opportunities that may come his way.

“I'm hoping he stays around definitely,” Savage remarked to The Irish Daily Star.

“You want all the best players to be available. Back in '09 we lost Tommy Walsh from my own club and he was a big loss to Kerry at the time.

“We lost Mark O'Connor there two years ago but you can't say 'no' to a fella that wants to go off and try the professional lifestyle.

“I'd go off tomorrow in a heartbeat if I could – so there's no complaints there!”

He added: “David has the Maurice Fitzgerald knack about him and he has the skill about him so hopefully we can hang onto him.”