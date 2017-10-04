Banner County's Bugler confirms his inter-county days are over

04 October 2017

Brendan Bugler celebrates with manager Davy Fitzgerald after Clare's All-Ireland SHC final replay victory over Cork at Croke Park in 2013.
Two-time Clare All-Star Brendan Bugler has officially announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

It was reported that the 32-year-old had informed Banner County joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney that he was hanging up his hurl at inter-county level and, in a tweet today, he states: “I wish to confirm that I am retiring from inter-county hurling with Clare.

Brendan Bugler celebrates with fans after Clare's Allianz HL Division 1B final victory over Limerick in 2012. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me on my journey along the way. I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank my family, friends, teammates and management teams in Whitegate, Scariff Community College, University of Limerick and Clare.

