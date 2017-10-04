Ricey excited about new Fermanagh role 04 October 2017





Ryan McMenamin argues with referee David Coldrick during his Tyrone playing days ©INPHO/James Crombie Ryan McMenamin argues with referee David Coldrick during his Tyrone playing days ©INPHO/James Crombie

Three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner Ryan McMenamin is looking forward to getting stuck into his new role as Rory Gallagher's assistant manager with Fermanagh.

'Ricey' revealed he was surprised when he initally got the call from Gallagher but he didn't have to think too long and hard about getting involved.

“It came up and it was probably too good (to turn down),” he told The Irish Daily Star.

“Rory gave me a couple of days to think about it. We met up and we kind of hit it off when we started chatting about football so I kind of said, 'Sure I might as well give it a go'.

“I just knew him through football but I'd have never known him to talk to.

“I'd have played against him but nothing more than that. I got the call out of the blue so it was a shock to me. It's good to work along with Rory as well. You hear nothing but good coming from the management end of it.”