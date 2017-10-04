Former Laois chairman seeks re-election 04 October 2017





A Wexford supporter buys a match programme before his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. A Wexford supporter buys a match programme before his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

There have been three candidates confirmed for the race to be the next Laois chairman.

Under the five-year rule, Gerry Kavanagh will be stepping down from the position and at the moment Portloaise' Peter O'Neill, Sean Mortimer (Camross) and Brian Allen (Trumera) are running for the position.

Allen, of course was chairman of the county board from 2008 to 2012 and he is currently the Central Council delegate as well as chairman of the junior executive.

O'Neill has held the position of vice chairman for four years in the past, while Mortimer is the current hurling committee chairman and current vice chairman of the county board.

The Laois GAA convention will take place on December 4th when a number of positions are set to be filled.