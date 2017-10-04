All-Ireland winning manager quits Tyrone role 04 October 2017





Feargal Logan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Feargal Logan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tyrone's All-Ireland winning U-21 football manager Feargal Logan has stepped down after four years at the helm.

In a statement, the County Board thanked the former Red Hands midfielder and his selectors, All-Ireland winning captains Peter Canavan and Brian Dooher, for their work with the county's up-and-coming players.

“Since taking over in 2014, Feargal led the Under 21s to their first silverware at the Grade in almost a decade when they claimed the Ulster title in 2015, culminating with an All-Ireland title the same season, the counties first since 2001,” chairperson Roisin Jordan said.

“This was followed up with an Ulster Final appearance in 2016. On behalf of Coiste Contae Thir Eoghain, I extend thanks to Feargal, Brian and Peter and their backroom team for all their efforts over the last 4 campaigns and wish them every success in the future.”

Nominations will be sought from the clubs over the next few weeks for their successors who will take charge of next year's U-20s team.