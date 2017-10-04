Kelly to appoint from within 04 October 2017





Newly appointed Westmeath manager Colin Kelly has stressed that the majority of his backroom team will be made up of people from within the county.

Kelly states the Westmeath Independent that he is seeking as many 'passionate Westmeath people as possible' to fill the many roles in his backroom team.

The former Louth manager is certainly talking the talk as he outlines his goals for the Lake County starting with promotion in the league.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, I am looking for as many passionate Westmeath people as possible, who understand the game, to be involved in my backroom team, probably – but not necessarily – with a recent playing history and with a strong coaching background,” said Kelly.

Hopefully I can learn off them and they can learn off me. I think that is the only way to go. What I do is I coach and I manage, but it would be naïve of me to think that I could go into Westmeath with a load of Louth people and tell them how to run the county.

“I want to have a totally open and transparent management team. It will probably take the month of October for me to get a management team in place.”

He added: There will be core values I will expect in the squad and if we uphold them I have no doubt that the brand of football we play will make us more than capable of beating every team in Division 3.”