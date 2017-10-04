Dublin's search for a hurling manager nearing an end 04 October 2017





Pat Gilroy or Mattie Kenny? That's the question that will be put to members of Dublin GAA's management committee this evening.

The search to find a replacement for Ger Cunningham as senior hurling manager is nearing an end and The Irish Independent reports that once the preferred candidate is chosen, a motion will be tabled at full meeting of the county committee which is scheduled to be held directly afterwards.

2011 All-Ireland winning football manager Gilroy is, apparently, the front-runner and it is understood that former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham will be part of his backroom team but Kenny boasts strong credentials.

The decision makers will find it hard to overlook his achievement in guiding Cuala to All-Ireland club glory earlier this year.

He has past inter-county experience with Anthony Cunningham in Galway and lost out to Micheal Donoghue in the contest to replace Cunningham in his native county.



