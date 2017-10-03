Gerry McInerney's moustache is no more 03 October 2017





The legendary Galway All-Ireland winning half back line from 1987 and '88 pictured in 2015, l/r: Pete Finnerty, Tony Keady and Gerry McInerney ©INPHO/James Crombie The legendary Galway All-Ireland winning half back line from 1987 and '88 pictured in 2015, l/r: Pete Finnerty, Tony Keady and Gerry McInerney ©INPHO/James Crombie

Galway hurling great Gerry McInerney had his moustache shaved off live on television.

The 1987 and 1988 All-Ireland winner - father of 2017 All-Ireland final hero Gearoid - was at The Galway Plaza Hotel at a gathering to honour his former team-mate Tony Keady, who passed away earlier this year.

TV3’s Ireland AM broadcast covered the event to raise funds for the Tony Keady Foundation and Tony’s daughter Shannon – a talented camogie player - admitted that the Tribe’s brilliant Liam McCarthy Cup success last month was a bittersweet one for the Keady family following her father’s sudden passing:

“It was…I was saying I’d love to go back and see what it was like when dad won it but like to see the boys, they’re great, we were delighted for them, he was working with them and he definitely helped them.”

“When the final whistle went it was upsetting like, the tears came straight away…he’d be the first person I’d go to for a photo and the first person I’d go talk to and he’d be always there to tell you how the match went, it’s hard when he’s not there like, you get so used to it but he definitely helped me as well, he was with me”.

Contributions can be made to the Tony Keady Family Fund here.