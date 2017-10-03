"Some guys are very selfish, when their time is done they walk away and leave it" 03 October 2017





Aidan Rooney.

Aidan Rooney.

Aidan Rooney is making his mark as a coach and he is delighted to invest as much of his energy into the GAA as he can.

Rooney - a nephew of Sligo's first All Star footballer Mickey Kearns - will lead his native Glencar-Manorhamilton into Sunday’s Leitrim SFC final against Mohill and he also showed his potential as an up-and-coming coach when helping Sligo reach the 2015 Connacht MFC final.

“At the end of the day your time comes and goes, you just try to pass the game on,” the former Leitrim footballer told gaa.ie. “It is a culture based Association we have.

“I firmly believe that. You have to pass the culture on. Some guys are very selfish, when their time is done they walk away and leave it.

“They never look back on what they got out of it. I got so much out of the game of Gaelic Football I could never pay it back. That is the way I genuinely feel about Gaelic Football.”