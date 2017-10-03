Omagh have work to do - McMahon 03 October 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter. Omagh's Joe McMahon gets his shot away from Patsy Bradley of Slaughtneil during the Ulster club SFC final at the Athletic Grounds.©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter.

Omagh are back in another Tyrone SFC final but veteran campaigner Joe McMahon is taking nothing for granted.

McMahon nailed the late '45' that handed St Enda's a 1-11 to 1-10 semi-final over Trillick last weekend to set up an intriguing decider against Errigal Ciaran on October 15th. It'll be their first appearance on county final day since they claimed the title in 2014.

“You always aspire to get into the final, it's what you set out to do at the start of the year, to win the championship,” the former Red Hands star told The Irish News..

“Unfortunately, we had two tough draws, as you always do in the Tyrone championship, in Dromore and Clonoe. We feel last year we left it behind us, and we had a point to prove, but there's nothing won yet, it was just a semi-final, and we have another tough battle ahead of us. But there's plenty of work to be done.”