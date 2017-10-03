Clare keep Collins 03 October 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare manager Colm Collins.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Colm Collins will be in charge of the Clare senior footballers once more in 2018.



The Banner County boss stated following his side's Qualifier defeat to Mayo that he would consider his future over the summer and Clare FM are reporting that he has decided to stay on for a fifth season.

The Cratloe clubman has overseen a remarkable renaissance in Clare football during his tenure at the helm to date. They reached an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final last year and consolidated their Division Two status in the Spring.