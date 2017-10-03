Gallagher bolsters backroom team 03 October 2017





Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager. Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

New Fermanagh football manager Rory Gallagher has been busy completing his backroom team.

Former Tyrone defender Ryan McMenamin is already on board and three new additions were confirmed at last night’s County Board meeting.

Shane McCabe from Belcoo will serve as a selector and Ronan Gallagher is goalkeeping coach, while Leon Carters holds on to the Strength & Conditioning role he held under Pete McGrath.