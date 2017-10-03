Ireland soccer ace wants to see dad in Rebels hotseat 03 October 2017





David Meyler in action for the Republic of Ireland.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. David Meyler in action for the Republic of Ireland.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

David Meyler is backing his father, John, to be the next Cork senior hurling manager.

Former Wexford dual star Meyler Snr. won an All-Ireland with the Cork senior hurlers in 1986 and has managed Kerry, Carlow and Wexford as well as serving as a senior selector on Leeside.

He took charge of the Cork U21s this year and his son believes he would be just the man to success Kieran Kingston at the Rebel County senior helm:

“I'm born in Cork, grew up in Cork, and to me Cork is the biggest hurling team in the country. Yeah, Kilkenny over the last couple of years but throughout history Cork have been the best team," the Hull and Republic of Ireland midfielder told The Irish Daily Mirror.

“I've said to him that if the opportunity comes you've got to grab it with two hands and take it. Whether or not he gets the job, I don't know. But I want to see him get it. I think he'll do very well.”