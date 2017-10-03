Wicklow crisis as Eire Og players withdraw services 03 October 2017





Seven players from the Eire Og club in Wicklow have withdrawn from the Garden County football and hurling squads for 2018.

The Greystones dual club is livid after being asked to play major football and hurling championship matches within 24 hours of one another.

Stephen ‘Chester’ Kelly, Darren Hayden and Daniel Wood were all members of the Wicklow senior football squad while dual operator Kelly was joined in the Garden County senior hurling panel by clubmates Billy Cuddihy, Peter Keane, Anton Byrne, and James Cranley. They have written a letter to the County Board stating that they are no longer making themselves availabe, according to The Irish Examiner.

Eire Og lost their SHC semi-final to Glenealy by 3-17 to 4-9 and were beaten by Baltinglass in their football quarter-final replay the following day, 2-14 to 1-9.