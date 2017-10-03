Laois boss in favour of new hurling structure 03 October 2017





Laois hurling manager Eamonn Kelly Laois hurling manager Eamonn Kelly

Laois hurling manager Eamonn Kelly has given his approval to the new All-Ireland SHC format.

The new structure, which was voted in at a Special Congress last weekend, will see Laois excluded from the Leinster SHC and instead contesting a new Tier Two competition alongside Westmeath, Carlow, Antrim, Meath and Kerry.

“I’ve seen that round robin and how it worked with Offaly and with Laois and you’re actually playing very competitive games," the O'Moore County boss told The Irish Daily Mirror.

“There’s six in that group and any two could end up in the final of it. So we’re actually getting very competitive games and we’re going to be in 1B in the League and how do you prepare for playing Galway in the first round of the League?

“We’re not at that stage yet so I think from a development point of view, you’re getting very competitive games and you have the opportunity to get back into the All-Ireland Championship if you get to the final and if you don’t get to the final you’ve no business being in Leinster anyway."