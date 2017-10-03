Bugler calls time 03 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare's Brendan Bugler.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Clare's Brendan Bugler is believed to have retired from intercounty hurling.

According to The Irish Independent, the 32-year-old has informed Banner County managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney that he will not be available for the 2018 campaign.

Twice an All Star, Bugler made his Clare debut under Tony Considine in 2007. He became the first Whitegate clubman to win an All-Star in 2012 and was honoured by the All Star selection committee again in 2013 after helping Clare to the All-Ireland title.

The veteran defender, who also plays football for Cratloe, was left on the bench for Clare's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final defeat to Tipperary this year and didn't feature either in the Munster championship clashes with Limerick or Cork.