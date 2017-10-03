Cavanagh doubtful for one last Ireland fling 03 October 2017





Kieran McGeeney and Sean Cavanagh celebrate for Ireland.

©INPHO/Tom Honan. Kieran McGeeney and Sean Cavanagh celebrate for Ireland.©INPHO/Tom Honan.

Sean Cavanagh has all but ruled himself out of representing Ireland in this year's International Rules Series.

The former Tyrone captain - who has just retired from intercounty football - has been a mainstay of Ireland squads in recent years (captaining his country to glory in 2008) but will more than likely be unavailable for the November Tests in Adelaide and Perth due to a combination of club, family and business commitments.

Moy are through to this weekend's Tyrone IFC final and would have further obligations in Ulster should they defeat Derrylaughan, while Cavanagh and his wife are also expecting their third child. The former Footballer of the Year concedes that he'll probably miss out on what would surely be his last chance to represent Ireland:

“It is going to be tough. I said to Joe [Kernan, Ireland manager] I would see how things go with the club, and things are progressing rather well. So it may be difficult to commit if the run keeps going, but we'll just take it week by week at this stage,” he told The Irish News.

“The International Rules is something I've always loved doing, but there's certain priorities. I had a fire in the business this week, and my wife is heavily pregnant at this stage, so there's lots of things happening in my life at the moment.”