Five of the best scores from the weekend's club action 02 October 2017





Clockwise from top left: Odhrán Mac Niallais, Diarmuid Connolly, Michael Carroll, Ronan Corcoran and Paul Mannion. Clockwise from top left: Odhrán Mac Niallais, Diarmuid Connolly, Michael Carroll, Ronan Corcoran and Paul Mannion.

eir Sport brought live coverage of the AIB club football and hurling championships at the weekend with a host of games from across the country.

The subscription channel broadcast live two Dublin SFC quarter-finals, two Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals along with the second of this year's Donegal SFC semi-finals and viewers were treated to lots of high quality action.

Here's five of the best scores:

1. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

The Dublin star showed an immense turn of foot to beat two Castleknock defenders down the left wing before cutting inside and blasting to the net.

2. Ronan Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Colin Fennelly picked out Corcoran and the 2014 All-Ireland minor winner made no mistake in scoring his side's second goal during the early stages against Clara.

ICYMI:

Sensational pass from Colin Fennelly

Clinical finish from Ronan Corcoran

#ClubChampionships pic.twitter.com/PcDI93q8WA — eirSport (@eirSport) September 30, 2017

3. Diarmuid Connolly (St. Vincent's)

The 30-year-old showcased his exceptional skills at Parnell Park on Friday night as the Marino men marched past St Sylvesters and this 'effortless' 45 yard free set the tone.

"His work-rate off the ball impressed most" - @Flinto23 has been very impressed with @dermoc123 in the opening half at Parnell. #DublinGAA pic.twitter.com/iUqIdeT6Mn — eirSport (@eirSport) September 29, 2017

4. Michael Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair)

Taking up possession straight from teammate Christopher Sweeney's kick-out, Carroll raced through the Naomh Conaill defence to score a smashing individual effort at goal.

5. Odhrán Mac Niallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

New Donegal boss Declan Bonner would have been impressed with what he seen from Mac Niallais in his side's defeat to Glenties in Ballybofey on Saturday night.