Fury as young Longford hurlers made wait to play their final 02 October 2017





The Wolfe Tones U11 hurling squad.

The Longford county board has been accused of paying lip service to hurling after two U11 teams turned up at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park for their county final yesterday, only to discover that the pitch was already in use.

The U11 final between Wolfe Tones and Longford Slashers was delayed to allow for the playing of a minor football semi-final which had been moved to Longford GAA headquarters at short notice due to an unplayable pitch in Clonguish.

"What message is that to our kids?" Wolfe Tones hurling club asks on its Facebook page.

The U11 final was eventually played with Wolfe Tones emerging victors. The Edgeworthstown club had further reason to celebrate when they beat Slashers in the senior final which followed to complete a five-in-a-row of JJ Duignan Cup successes.